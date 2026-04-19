Indian VP to arrive in Sri Lanka today; Special traffic plan announced

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today (19) on an official visit.

The Vice President is expected to remain in the country until tomorrow (20).

During the visit, he will hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, as part of ongoing high-level diplomatic engagements between Sri Lanka and India.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will also include participation in several official events and meetings with political and community leaders.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be exchanged, focusing on enhancing cooperation between the two countries. These will particularly address development partnerships and rehabilitation efforts related to the recent cyclone Ditwah situation.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police have announced the implementation of a special traffic plan in view of the Indian Vice President’s visit.

The Vice President is expected to arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning and proceed in a motorcade to Taj Samudra Hotel at Galle Face.

Traffic restrictions will be in place along the relevant routes during this period. Further restrictions are also expected when the Vice President travels from the hotel to the Presidential Secretariat.

Police added that similar traffic arrangements will be implemented on the following day along routes used by the official motorcade.