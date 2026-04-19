Indian VP hands over 145 houses, concluding third phase of housing project in Sri Lanka

Indian VP hands over 145 houses, concluding third phase of housing project in Sri Lanka

April 19, 2026   06:08 pm

The third phase of the Indian housing project implemented by the Government of India in the plantation areas has officially concluded today (19).

Under this housing project, the Government of India has been providing assistance to construct 60,000 houses in plantation regions.

Of these, 46,000 houses were completed under the first two phases.

Accordingly, the third phase, which consists of 4,000 houses, was carried out focusing on plantation areas in the Uva, Central, and Southern Provinces.
Through this, 3,855 families have already benefited.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, the funding for this project was increased by the Government of India to 2.8 million rupees per house, which enabled its successful completion.

Accordingly, the remaining 145 houses constructed under the third phase were handed over today for public use through an online ceremony led by Indian Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment, the fourth phase of construction, which involves building 10,000 houses, has already been launched.

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