Central Bank presents Annual Economic Review and Financial Statements and Operations reports to President

Central Bank presents Annual Economic Review and Financial Statements and Operations reports to President

April 20, 2026   06:33 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s “Annual Economic Review 2025” and “Financial Statements and Operations 2025” reports were presented this morning (20) at the Presidential Secretariat to the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The two reports were formally presented to the President by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr P. Nandalal Weerasinghe.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s flagship publication, the Annual Economic Review 2025, highlights that the Sri Lankan economy has further strengthened the progress achieved in previous years, supported by the continued maintenance of macroeconomic stability and the implementation of ongoing policy and structural reforms.

It further notes that, despite rising global uncertainties stemming from trade and geopolitical developments, as well as the adverse weather conditions and natural disasters experienced towards the latter part of 2025, domestic economic activity demonstrated resilience. The report emphasises that improved macroeconomic conditions and greater policy stability have enhanced investor confidence, thereby strengthening the economy’s capacity to build buffers to better withstand shocks and paving the way for sustainable economic growth. 
The Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr Harshana Sooriyaapperuma, were among those present on the occasion, together with a group of senior officials of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

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