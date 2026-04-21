Court fixes May 12 for further evidence in Diana Gamage case

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the further examination of evidence on May 12 in the case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against former State Minister Diana Gamage.

The case has been filed on charges of providing false information to the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to obtain a passport and of residing in Sri Lanka without a valid visa.

The case was taken up today (21) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga Bodaragama, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, the Magistrate directed that the further recording of evidence be scheduled for May 12.

Acting on the advice of the Attorney General, the CID filed the case against the former State Minister under seven charges, alleging that she committed offences under the Immigration and Emigration Act by residing in Sri Lanka without a valid visa and by providing false information to obtain a passport between July 14, 2016, and November 1, 2020.