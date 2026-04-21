Sri Lankas inflation increases to 2.4% in March

Sri Lankas inflation increases to 2.4% in March

April 21, 2026   04:56 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has increased to 2.4% in March 2026, compared to 1.6% in February 2026, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has decreased to 0.7% in March compared to 1.1% in February while the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 3.8% in February from 1.9% in February.

On a Year-on-Year, the contribution of food commodities to inflation was 0.32% in March, 2026 compared to March, 2025.

The NCPI for all items for the month of March 2026 is 210.9 and it records an increase of 1.5 in index points compared to February, the Department of Census and Statistics noted.

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