The official programme for the 2026 State Vesak Festival has been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Accordingly, Vesak Week has been declared from May 27 to June 2 by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Public Administration said arrangements have been made to celebrate the Vesak Festival in a grand manner across the country with the guidance of the All Ceylon Shasanarakshaka Mandalaya, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Department of Buddhist Affairs, District Secretariats, Divisional Secretariats, as well as other government and non-government institutions.

The Ministry of Public Administration has accordingly issued the programmes to be implemented during the Vesak Week.