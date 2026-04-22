President directs to complete compensation payments for partially damaged homes before May-end

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to ensure that the Government approved compensation of Rs. 500,000 for houses partially damaged by Cyclone Ditwah is paid to all beneficiaries before the end of May, except in exceptional circumstances.

The President instructed officials during a progress review meeting held this morning (22) at the Presidential Secretariat, which focused on compensation payments and the provision of new housing for residents whose homes were partially or fully damaged by cyclone Ditwah, according to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Extensive discussions were also held on relocating those still living in camps to temporary housing until permanent homes are provided, the statement said.

The President instructed officials to identify suitable locations and to take the necessary steps to complete this process at the earliest, while also paying attention to relocating families residing in high-risk areas to safer locations.

In addition, focus was placed on plans to construct housing complexes for residents who have not opted to receive compensation to purchase or build a new house, it added.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Housing and Construction, Dr. Susil Ranasinghe, the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, the Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, S. Aloka Bandara, the Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Gunadasa Samarasinghe and the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, K. G. Dharmatilaka, along with several other officials.

--PMD--