Case against Namal Rajapaksa over Krrish deal adjourned till May

The Colombo High Court today (23) ordered that the case filed against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project deal be recalled on May 29.

The case was taken up today before High Court Judge Nadee Aparna Suwandurugoda. The accused, Namal Rajapaksa, appeared before the court when the case was called, Ada Derana reporter said.

Subsequently, the judge ordered that the matter be taken up again on May 29.

The case has been filed by the Attorney General alleging that MP Namal Rajapaksa committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by receiving Rs. 70 million from the Indian company ‘Krrish’, under the pretext of promoting rugby in Sri Lanka.