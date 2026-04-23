Underworld figure Keselwatte Dinusha remanded

Underworld figure Keselwatte Dinusha remanded

April 23, 2026   05:49 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (23) ordered that organized criminal Dinush Chathuranga, alias ‘Keselwatte Dinusha’, who was arrested in India and brought back to Sri Lanka, be remanded until May 05.

The suspect, who was the subject of an international Interpol ‘Red Notice’, had been arrested while hiding in India and brought to Sri Lanka, where he was initially held under detention orders.

The order was issued when the suspect in question, who remained in custody, was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama by the Keselwatta Police, Ada Derana reporter said.

Police informed the court that the relevant detention orders had expired and requested the court to issue an order to place the suspect in remand custody.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until May 05, Ada Derana reporter said.

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