Legal action taken against traders for overpricing rice and bottled water

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken legal action against several retail outlets found to be selling rice and bottled drinking water at inflated prices.

Accordingly, the Authority conducted emergency raids on April 24 in multiple locations, including Kandy, Trincomalee, Galle, Tangalle, Girandurukotte, and Haputale.

During these operations, it was revealed that Keeri Samba and other rice varieties were being sold at prices exceeding the prescribed limits. As a result, the CAA initiated legal proceedings against the respective business owners.

Following the court hearings, fines of Rs. 100,000 each were imposed on one trader from Trincomalee, two from Galle, two from Tangalle, and one from Girandurukotte. Additionally, the owner of a retail outlet in Haputale was fined Rs. 500,000.

In a separate operation, the CAA conducted surprise inspections on two businesses selling bottled drinking water above the maximum retail price.

Upon conclusion of legal proceedings, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000,000 on a businessman in Haputale and Rs. 100,000 on a trader in Anuradhapura for overpricing bottled water.