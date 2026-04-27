22 questions directed to President over alleged Treasury cyberattack probe delay

The Free Lawyers Organisation has stated that although five days have passed since the alleged cyberattack involving a USD 2.5 million Treasury transaction, the relevant facts have not yet been reported to a Magistrate’s Court.

The organisation further claimed that, to date, investigators have not recorded statements from the suspended officers involved.

Accordingly, it has directed 22 open questions to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Cabinet, emphasizing that both the President and the Cabinet are required to provide clear and transparent responses.

The 22 Open Questions of the Free Lawyers Organisation:

1. Does the President accept that USD 2.5 million from the Treasury has been misplaced or stolen?

2. Have the details regarding the date of this incident been reported to you in your capacity as President?

3. As President and Minister of Finance, were you aware that on or around September 6, 2025, a cyberattack was launched against the data system of the Ministry of Finance under your purview?

4. Did the Secretary to the Treasury inform you and the Deputy Minister of Finance that such an attack had occurred?

5. If such information was provided, what actions did you and the Deputy Minister of Finance take in response?

6. As the Minister in charge of Digital Affairs, Finance, Planning, and National Security, do you accept responsibility for the alleged robbery at the General Treasury?

7. If so, do you acknowledge that four key sectors falling under national security have been compromised, thereby posing a risk to national security?

8. Do you accept that the Secretary to the Treasury was appointed by you?

9. Do you acknowledge that the Finance Secretary is a former Member of Parliament of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)/National People’s Power (NPP)?

10. Do you accept that he has no prior experience in Treasury, Finance, or Planning?

11. Have you been informed that he is allegedly destroying evidence related to this incident by altering appointments and preliminary investigation reports?

12. Do you accept that this incident occurred after the appointment of the Finance Ministry Secretary and that he has neglected basic administrative procedures required in handling a financial crime?

13. Are you aware of the date on which this incident occurred and the individuals from the General Treasury who were involved?

14. When did the Treasury Secretary appointed by you inform you of this matter?

15. If you were aware of this prior to the Free Lawyers Organisation informing the Speaker, why did you fail to inform Parliament or the public in accordance with Article 148 of the Constitution?

16. Do you accept that withholding such information from Parliament constitutes a serious wrongdoing, particularly given your regular addresses to Parliament?

17. Did the Treasury Secretary appointed by you lodge a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or the Police regarding this incident prior to April 21, 2026?

18. When, and by whom, was a complaint lodged with the relevant authorities responsible for investigating computer-related crimes?

19. If no such complaint was made, do you accept that this constitutes a grave oversight?

20. Do you continue to have confidence in a Finance Secretary who is alleged to have acted with such irregularities, omissions, irresponsibility, and dishonesty?

21. As President and Minister of Finance, do you believe that a fair and impartial investigation can be conducted while he remains in office?

22. Will you facilitate a proper investigation by immediately removing Mr. Harshana Suriyapperuma from the position of Secretary to the Ministry of Finance?

The 22 Open Questions of the Free Lawyers Organisation: by Adaderana Online