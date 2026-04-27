MP Ramanathan Archchuna remanded

MP Ramanathan Archchuna remanded

April 27, 2026   04:57 pm

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna, who was arrested by the Ilavalai Police this morning (27), has been remanded.

MP Archchuna has been remanded until April 29 by the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court.

The Parliamentarian was arrested in connection with allegations of criminal intimidation involving the brandishing of a firearm, as well as criminal trespass.

According to police, on April 25, in the Periyavilan area of Jaffna, MP Archchuna allegedly threatened a woman while brandishing a firearm. The incident is reported to have arisen from a dispute over a plot of land.

A case regarding the ownership of the said land is currently pending before a Magistrate’s Court. MP Archchuna claims ownership of the property, which is also contested by a woman.

It is further reported that while the Member of Parliament was engaged in clearing the land on April 25, two women arrived at the location claiming ownership of a portion of the property, leading to an argument. The alleged threat was made after the confrontation escalated.

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