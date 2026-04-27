No irregularities in Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund, Dy Minister states

No irregularities in Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund, Dy Minister states

April 27, 2026   05:22 pm

Donations received for the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund are securely held in the Treasury, according to the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha.

He made this statement while providing a special clarification regarding concerns that have arisen by various factions about the fund.

As of April 24, a total of Rs. 9,583 million has been received for the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund.

The Minister also stated that Sri Lankans living abroad from 49 countries, as well as foreign nationals, have contributed to these donations.

The government previously approved a supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion in December last year to provide relief for those affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

Accordingly, the Minister emphasized that claims made by certain parties regarding the fund are false and baseless.

He also noted that the use of these funds is being carried out in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations.

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