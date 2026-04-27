Political influence behind Vesak Poya date change: Kotapitiye Rahula Thero

The Deputy Chief Prelate and the Chief Secretary of the Kotte Sri Kalyāni Sāmagridharma Mahāsaṇghasabhā, Most Venerable Kotapitiye Rahula Anunāyaka Thero has alleged that the date of the Vesak Poya has been altered due to political motives.

The Thero noted that the change was made in connection with the May Day celebrations on May 1, resulting in the Vesak observance being shifted to May 30.

However, Kotapitiye Rahula Anunāyaka Thero noted that since the Chief Prelates have also expressed views on the matter, he does not oppose or show disrespect to their position.

The Thero further questioned whether recommendations issued by the Poya Committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs have any real authority, suggesting the change may have stemmed from an astrological misunderstanding.

Stating that the Vesak Poya day does not belong to the government, Rahula Anunāyaka Thero urged Buddhists to observe religious practices throughout May 1.

The Thero also called on the public to celebrate Vesak activities as appropriate on May 30.