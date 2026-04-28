UNP declines SJB May Day invitation citing Poya Day observance

The General Secretary of the United National Party, Thalatha Atukorale has issued a letter in response to an invitation from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to join its May Day celebrations this year.

In the letter, she stated that since May Day falls on a Poya Day this year, the UNP had previously decided to dedicate the day to religious observances rather than engage in political activities.

She further recalled that during his tenure as Prime Minister, the late Ranasinghe Premadasa had emphasized that it was inappropriate to engage in political activities when May Day coincided with a Poya Day.

Accordingly, she informed the SJB leadership that the UNP would not be able to participate in May Day rallies organized by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya or any other political party.

Furthermore, the letter noted that although many hoped for the United National Party and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya to work together, the UNP remained prepared to collaborate on future political initiatives.