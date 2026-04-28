Investigation launched over missing USD 625,000 payment to US Post

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has revealed that investigations have been launched regarding a payment made by Sri Lanka’s Department of Posts to the US Postal Service (USPS), which has not been received by the intended party.

While explaining the facts pertaining to the previously reported USD 2.5 million Treasury payment during the media briefing held today to announce Cabinet decisions, the Minister also disclosed that a sum of USD 625,000 paid by the Department of Posts remains unaccounted for.

According to the Minister, an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

“Such irregularities or errors within institutions are being investigated at the institutional level. The Ministry of Finance has also lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the matter. Even before internal investigations into the relevant officers were initiated, the CID had already received the complaint and taken certain actions,” he stated.

The Minister further noted that not all such matters are discussed at the Cabinet level, but confirmed that an investigation is underway within the Sri Lanka Postal Department regarding the missing funds paid to the US Postal Service.

He added that the US Postal Service has indicated the non-receipt of a payment amounting to USD 625,000, and that investigations are being conducted by both the Postal Department and the CID to determine how the incident occurred.

“An investigation is currently underway into how the incident occurred. In this regard, the US Post has stated that it has not received the USD 625,000 due to it. Both the Postal Department and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have launched investigations into the matter. The incident has occurred on two occasions, and these are now under investigation,” the Minister claimed.