Cabinet nod to grant Rs. 7.5 million to reconstruct places of worship destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs to provide assistance for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of places of worship affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated this while addressing the media briefing convened to announce Cabinet decisions today (28).

He stated that an integrated programme has been formulated by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, together with the departments related to religious affairs under its purview, to provide relief for the reconstruction or rehabilitation of all affected places of worship and to restore their normal religious activities.

Under the initiative, financial assistance of up to a maximum of Rs. 7.5 million will be provided for religious places that have been destroyed but are suitable for reconstruction at the same location, with priority given to the construction of residential quarters (Avasa), Preaching Halls (Dharma Shala), Main Kovil, Church, sanitation facilities and provision of water and electricity.

For religious institutions that have been partially damaged, financial assistance of up to a maximum of Rs. 5 million will be granted for restoration purposes.

Meanwhile, financial assistance will also be provided for religious institutions that have sustained minor damages to carry out necessary rehabilitation.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution submitted by the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs to provide the assistance for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the affected religious venues.