Vietnamese President To Lam to address Sri Lanka Parliament on May 8

The President of Vietnam, To Lam is scheduled to address the Parliament of Sri Lanka on May 8.

This was revealed at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held under the chairmanship of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, according to the Secretary General of Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to meet from May 5 to May 8.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., it has been decided to take up for debate four Orders (Extraordinary Gazette Nos. 2471/52, 2471/53, 2471/54, 2471/55) and one Regulation (Gazette No. 2475/28) under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act.

From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time, according to the Department of Communications of Parliament.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions to be asked from the Prime Minister and from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers. The time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Second Reading debate of the Rescue, Rehabilitation and Insolvency (Corporate and Personal) Bill is scheduled to be held.

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., it has been decided to debate Regulations under the National Transport Commission Act (Gazette No. 2471/68), the Motor Traffic Act (Chapter 203) (Gazette No. 2470/14), and the Immigration and Emigration Act (Chapter 351) (to be presented to Parliament on 05.05.2026).

From 1.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., debates will be held on a Resolution under the Public Security Ordinance and the Essential Public Services Act.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, at around 11.05 a.m., His Excellency To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Leader of the Communist Party, is scheduled to arrive at Parliament and thereafter address the House.

Subsequently, from 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., it has been decided to take up for debate seven Private Members’ Motions.