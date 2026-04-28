Govt. to introduce cable car facilities to Sri Pada

Attention has been drawn towards launching cable car projects at several tourist destinations, including Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak), during a meeting of the Tourism Task Force held today (28) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

It was noted that requests have been made over a considerable period by various parties to commence a cable car project in the vicinity of Sri Pada. In addition, several locations, including Kikiliyamana and Ella, have been identified as suitable sites for similar cable car projects, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Attention was focused on conducting feasibility studies for these locations, obtaining the necessary preliminary approvals and examining the reports required for implementation, the PMD noted.

Meanwhile, the implementation of a visa-free facility for citizens of 40 countries from 25 May was also discussed. It is expected that this measure will lead to an increase in tourist arrivals.

Progress in achieving targets assigned to the Department of Wildlife Conservation for the development of sanitation facilities in 19 national parks, including Yala, was also reviewed. It was noted that a programme has already been initiated in this regard and that maintenance of sanitation facilities, including toilets at these sites, has been entrusted to a private entity. Attention was also drawn to the installation of new sanitation systems.

Discussions were also held on establishing a dedicated tourist zone along the coastal stretch from Colpetty, aimed at enhancing visitor safety and attraction. It is anticipated that this project will attract approximately 2,000 to 3,000 tourists.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Aruni Ranaraja, Additional Secretary, S. I. L. Naseer, Assistant Director of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Nilushi Abeywickrama, Director General of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Malkanthi Rajapaksha, along with several other officials.