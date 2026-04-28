The National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament, Namal Rajapaksa has alleged that the current government’s incompetence and corruption are increasingly being exposed with events unfolding in recent weeks.

Speaking to media following an event held in Tangalle on Tuesday (28), MP Rajapaksa said the government has made headlines for several controversial developments, including the release of 323 containers from the harbour, the import of substandard coal and the costly procurement of a fuel tanker. He further alleged that funds from the Ministry of Finance had also been misappropriated.

MP Namal Rajapaksa claimed that the reported disappearance of USD 2.5 million from the Ministry of Finance was not the result of a hacking incident, but rather a financial fraud. MP Rajapaksa added that responsibility for the matter lies not only with the Treasury Secretary but also with the President, in his capacity as Finance Minister.

The MP also criticized the authorities for failing to initiate legal action, alleging that the incident had been concealed from the public for approximately eight months.

He further stated that such financial transactions could not have been carried out without the signature of the Finance Minister, and noted that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka had reportedly sought clarification from the Ministry of Finance prior to processing the payment. According to him, this indicates that those responsible are within the government itself.

MP Namal Rajapaksa also alleged that the government is failing to deliver on its promises to the public and accused it of continuing corrupt practices while pursuing its own agenda rather than focusing on strengthening the economy.