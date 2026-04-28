Former DMT Deputy Commissioner arrested by Bribery Commission

A former Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), officials said.

The suspect was arrested today (28) in connection with an allegation of corruption involving the issuance of number plates for a vehicle that had no valid initial registration.

The arrested individual is currently serving as a Commissioner at the Department of Probation and Child Care Services in Battaramulla.

Following her arrest, she is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.