Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

May 1, 2026   01:52 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Kurunegala and Trincomalee districts.

The advisory issued at noon today (01) will be in effect until 11.30 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Kurunegala and Trincomalee districts after 1.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. 

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