High-level talks held between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on strengthening ties

High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General (Retd) Nayyar Naseer, met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Temple Trees premises.

Welcoming High Commissioner Major General (Retd) Nayyar Naseer, the Prime Minister expressed sincere appreciation for the continued support and cooperation extended by the Government of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, particularly in relation to assistance provided following Cyclone Ditwah.

Both sides reaffirmed the longstanding and cordial relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which are founded on mutual respect, friendship, and shared interests, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The meeting also focused on the importance of further strengthening collaboration in key sectors such as education, tourism, and sports, with a view to enhancing people-to-people ties and creating new opportunities for cooperation, reiterating Sri Lanka’s commitment to deepening bilateral engagement.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Zunaira Latif; Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri; Additional Secretary Sagarika Bogahawatta; and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism.