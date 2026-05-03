Vesak Full Moon Poya Day confirmed for May 30 amid public debate

Vesak Full Moon Poya Day confirmed for May 30 amid public debate

May 3, 2026   10:12 am

The Department of Buddhist Affairs has issued a clarification regarding the observance of Vesak Full Moon Poya Day this year on May 30.

The statement comes amid ongoing public discussion surrounding the date.

According to the department, the decision was made following a request by the Mahanayake Theros of the three Nikayas to the President.

The Theros had emphasized that the ‘Visa Nakatha’ should fall on the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

The matter was also discussed at a meeting of the Samastha Lanka Sasanarakshaka Mandalaya held on January 6, 2026.

Accordingly, it was proposed that Vesak Full Moon Poya Day be observed on May 30, and that Vesak Week be declared from May 27 to June 2, the Department of Buddhist Affairs further stated.

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