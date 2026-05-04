UAE reports large fire at oil port after drone attack from Iran

UPDATE: A large fire has broken out at Fujairah, a key UAE oil port after it was hit by a drone attack from Iran, local officials have said.

Fujairah is the Emirates’ biggest port and oil storage facility. Before the ceasefire, it was also targeted in drone attacks.

In a statement shared on social media, the Fujairah Government Media Office said civil defence teams are working to contain the fire.

The report of the strike came as the UAE defence ministry said it had intercepted three missiles launched from Iran.

The Iranian government has not commented on the attack.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday sent out an alert for potential missile threats throughout the country, the first in just under a month when the United States and Iran agreed to a ceasefire.

The alert was issued in multiple emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. An all-clear alert was issued shortly afterward.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE condemned what it said was an “Iranian terrorist attack” that targeted a tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) that tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said ADNOC’s tanker was targeted by two Iranian drones as it was passing through the strait but that no injuries were recorded.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies