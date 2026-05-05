Russian Health Minister concludes visit to Sri Lanka

The Minister of Health of Russia, Mikhail Murashko and his delegation have concluded a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

The delegation left the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning.

During the visit, Minister Murashko and his delegation held discussions with Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa on strengthening relations and cooperation between Russia and Sri Lanka in the health sector. The discussions focused on developing Sri Lanka’s primary healthcare system and strengthening the country’s health service through modern technology, including AI.

The Russian Health Minister and his delegation also visited the Colombo National Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Colombo on Monday (04). The delegation inspected the Emergency Treatment Unit of the new Outpatient Department, the Accident Service of the National Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Colombo, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The main objective of the inspection visits was to explore ways of strengthening these institutions through modern technology.

During the three-day visit, the two sides discussed several important areas related to strengthening health sector relations and cooperation between Russia and Sri Lanka. These included pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, training and advanced training for medical specialists, academic cooperation, including exchanges and joint courses, Ayurveda medicine, digitalisation and health tourism.