Sri Lanka and Maldives will continue to remain close friends: President

A special state banquet hosted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in honour of Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, who is on a state visit to Sri Lanka, was held at the President’s House in Colombo Fort.

Upon arrival at the Presidential Secretariat, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed were warmly received by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake stated that the long-standing and steadily growing close relationship between Sri Lanka and the Maldives has been further strengthened by the visit of President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, according to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division.

He also noted that if the unique appeal of both nations could be jointly promoted, it would bring significant benefits to the people of both countries, particularly in the tourism sector.

The President further emphasised that the strong ties between the peoples of Sri Lanka and the Maldives, along with their cultural connections, date back centuries. He added that similarities between the two languages reflect this bond, and that the two nations will continue to remain close friends engaged in constant interaction.

President Dissanayake remarked that Sri Lanka considers it an honour to have hosted the signing of the Maldives’ Declaration of Independence in 1965, describing it as a symbol of unity, cooperation and goodwill between the two countries. He added that this is why Maldivians regard Sri Lanka as their second home.

He also stated that the Maldives is regarded as a reliable and valuable partner in efforts towards Sri Lanka’s social and economic development, as well as regional peace and prosperity, highlighting the importance of joint engagement on global issues.

Pointing out that the two countries, as neighbours in the Indian Ocean, share deeply interconnected realities, the President said that challenges such as rising sea levels, climate change and global economic crises affect both nations. He stressed that these can only be addressed through unity and collective purpose, and expressed appreciation for the Maldives’ support during times of difficulty in Sri Lanka.

He further noted that the discussions held between the two leaders would open new avenues for strengthening cooperation between the peoples of both countries. Inviting President Muizzu to work together in safeguarding enduring values such as tolerance, compassion and sustainability, he emphasised the importance of unity in building a brighter future.

Extending his best wishes to President Muizzu and the Maldivian delegation, President Dissanayake expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to the continued progress and prosperity of both nations.

In his address, President Mohamed Muizzu stated that it was a great pleasure to visit Sri Lanka, a long-standing partner in Maldivian history. He described the occasion as not merely a diplomatic engagement, but a celebration of a friendship as deep and gentle as the ocean that connects the two island nations.

He noted that for centuries, the waves between the two shores have carried more than trade and travellers, they have conveyed trust, affection and a shared rhythm of coexistence without rivalry, built on cooperation.

President Muizzu described these enduring human bonds as a golden thread uniting the two nations, characterised by humility, sincerity and permanence.

He emphasised that the friendship between the two countries is founded on mutual respect and has successfully withstood the tests of time. He recalled that Sri Lanka has always extended a steadfast hand of friendship to the Maldives, and expressed the gratitude of the Maldivian people for Sri Lanka’s support in shaping and nurturing the nation’s development.

He further stated that the ocean does not divide Sri Lanka and the Maldives, but unites them, adding that their unity is their greatest strength in ensuring that the Indian Ocean remains a region of peace, stability and opportunity for all.

Addressing climate change as a pressing global challenge, President Muizzu called for joint advocacy for climate justice and for the rights of small nations to survive and thrive. He stressed the importance of collaboration in innovation, resilience and global dialogue, noting that the true meaning of diplomacy lies in the people of both nations.

He also acknowledged Sri Lanka’s achievements in literacy, healthcare and human development as a long-standing inspiration to the Maldives. Looking ahead, he expressed a desire to deepen ties through opportunities in education, training and technology that empower younger generations.

He highlighted that every student nurtured, every life healed and every mind inspired contributes to a more peaceful and prosperous region.

President Muizzu remarked that the Maldives–Sri Lanka friendship is not only recorded in official statements, but lives on in the smiles of children growing up familiar with each other’s flags, languages and cuisines. He noted that such bonds are reflected in the warmth exchanged between citizens and the quiet pride shared in each other’s success, adding that these connections cannot be artificially created, they must be experienced and cherished.

Concluding his speech, he stated that although the horizon may be vast, it always unites the sea and the sky, just as the Maldives–Sri Lanka friendship, though far-reaching, is always grounded in shared purpose and mutual respect.

He invited both nations to move forward together with gratitude for the past, confidence in the present and hope for a shared future, expressing his wish that the close friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and Sri Lanka will continue to grow stronger.

During the event, President Muizzu also signed the official commemorative book for visiting heads of state.

Several Sri Lankan dignitaries, including Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih, and other ministers and officials, were present. Members of the Maldivian delegation, including senior ministers and diplomatic representatives, also attended the occasion.