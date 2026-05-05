Govt. defends appointment of Eran as Sri Lanka Cricket Interim Chairman

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa says the appointment of former Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Interim Committee is a correct decision.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (05), Minister Jayatissa said the public expects the upliftment of cricket from its current state, and expressed confidence that Wickramaratne and his team are capable of fulfilling that goal.

He also noted that former SLC Chairman Shammi Silva setting aside his position amicably was a positive example. The Minister added that necessary support should be extended to the new committee to carry forward its responsibilities.

Jayatissa emphasized that the government’s objective is to strengthen cricket administration and meet public expectations by building a capable and experienced team.

He said the appointed group includes individuals with knowledge, passion and experience in cricket as well as administration, expressing confidence that the team led by Eran Wickramaratne can guide Sri Lankan cricket to a better position.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa reiterated that the government will provide the required space and support for the committee to carry out its duties effectively.