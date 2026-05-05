The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed grave concern at a statement made by the President at the recent May Day Rally referring to a Judicial decision due to be delivered on May 25 stating that the audience would be able to applaud the decision when delivered.

The BASL issuing a statement said the tenor of the remark is open to the suggestion that there is interference with the judicial process and as such the BASL apprehends that the statement may erode public confidence in the judiciary.

The Bar Association noted that judicial independence is not merely an institutional safeguard, but it is fundamental to preserving the dignity of the individual, upholding the rule of law and sustaining the moral authority of a democratic society.

The Association added that in the past, whenever the independence of the judiciary has been under threat, whether it be from the executive arm or any other quarter, the BASL and its members throughout the island have fiercely opposed such interference.

The BASL said it is committed to ensure that the independence and integrity of the judiciary is at all times protected and safeguarded and will take all necessary steps towards that end and will continue to do so in the interests of democracy, the rule of law and the need to protect and safeguard the Constitution.

It added, an independent judiciary stands as the bedrock of a vibrant and enduring democracy, safeguarding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails without fear or favour.

The Bar Association noted that the Preamble of the Constitution of Sri Lanka provides that the independence of the judiciary as being part of the intangible heritage that guarantees the dignity and well-being of succeeding generations of the people and therefore the BASL will continue to oppose any interferences to the independent judicial process in the country.

Statement of the BASL on Independence of the Judiciary by Adaderana Online