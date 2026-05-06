Sri Lanka calls for constructive dialogue to de-escalate tensions in West Asia

Sri Lanka has expressed grave concern regarding the recent hostilities in the West Asian region, including attacks on critical energy infrastructure, which affect regional stability and peace efforts.

The region hosts a substantial international expatriate community including Sri Lankan nationals, whose safety and wellbeing remain a matter of paramount concern for Sri Lanka, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Sri Lanka strongly advocates for the protection of civilians, critical civilian infrastructure and the security of vital global supply chains.

Sri Lanka calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to de-escalate tensions, the statement said.

Moreover, Sri Lanka remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the region and ensuring a conducive environment for international trade, it added.