Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in some parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in some parts of the island

May 7, 2026   06:08 am

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm. 

Showers are likely in the Western, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts during the morning too, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and North-Central provinces.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

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