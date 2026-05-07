President says urgent reforms needed to eradicate drug menace in Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to swiftly introduce all necessary reforms, including amendments to existing laws, in order to eliminate the drug menace from the country.

The President issued these instructions while attending the meeting of the “Ratama Ekata” National Steering Council convened this morning (07) at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss efforts aimed at eradicating the drug menace, the PMD reported.

He also directed the relevant authorities to take all necessary steps to expedite the process of destroying seized narcotics as quickly as possible under proper legal procedures, thereby preventing them from re-entering society and to accelerate the process of punishing offenders.

The President emphasised the need to speed up this process in order to build public confidence, as well as the confidence of the teams engaged in operations, noting that the successful implementation of the “Ratama Ekata” national initiative would thereby be strengthened through collective participation.

The progress of anti-narcotics operations carried out under the “Ratama Ekata” national initiative, including raids and arrests, was extensively reviewed at the meeting. Officials pointed out that raids related to narcotics had increased by 80% since the launch of the programme.

Since the launch of the “Ratama Ekata” national operation on 30 October 2025, authorities have seized 5,437.457 kilogrammes of cannabis, 1,936.325 kilogrammes of heroin, 1,991.414 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”), 271.724 kilogrammes of cocaine, 1,574,895 narcotic pills, and 629,988 illicit cigarettes. A total of 168,460 suspects have also been arrested in connection with these offences.

The current progress of the legal amendments required to eradicate the narcotics menace from the country was reviewed at the meeting, and it was noted that steps had been taken to submit the Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill No. 54 of 2007 to the Cabinet in due course. Discussions were also held regarding the rehabilitation process, the strategies that could be adopted in that regard, and the measures taken to develop related facilities.

It was further revealed that, at Divisional Secretariat level, 25 families most severely affected by narcotics in each division had been selected for attitude development programmes. The President stressed the importance of implementing all such programmes through local religious centres.

The President also made clear that anti-drug awareness programmes should not merely be limited to conducting awareness campaigns, but should include continuous follow-up to assess whether the message had been properly communicated to society and to monitor progress. He highlighted the importance of maintaining this mechanism continuously with the involvement of religious leaders, including members of the Maha Sangha in the respective areas.

The President also inquired into measures being taken to establish a separate court for narcotics-related cases, expedite the receipt of Government Analyst reports, and accelerate the filing of cases.

He also stressed the urgent need for a rapid programme to expedite legal proceedings and rehabilitation processes concerning inmates imprisoned for narcotics-related offences, in order to ease prison overcrowding.

The Inspector General of Police also briefed the meeting on investigations and the current status relating to Buddhist monks who were recently arrested in connection with narcotics offences, the statement said.

The President was further briefed on the progress of programmes jointly implemented by the Ministry of Education and the Women and Children’s Bureau to curb organised efforts to draw schoolchildren into narcotics use.

He was also informed about community-based programmes planned in conjunction with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on 26 June.