Special medical team to probe fever cases among schoolchildren in Deniyaya

A special team of experts from the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health is scheduled to visit Deniyaya to investigate the rapid spread of fever among schoolchildren in the area, according to District Director of Health Services Sumith Manatunga.

Acting on the recommendation of health authorities, Deniyaya Zonal Education Director Nishaka Hettigoda ordered the temporary closure of four schools in the Deniyaya Zone yesterday (7) and today (8) as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the illness.

Accordingly, the schools closed are Deniyaya Central College, Deniyaya Rajapaksa Maha Vidyalaya, Deniyaya St. Matthew’s Bilingual College, and Pallegama Siddhartha Vidyalaya.

Authorities said this measure was taken after considering the spike in the spread of the disease among students and teachers in the relevant schools.

However, Manatunga noted that the situation has not reached epidemic proportions.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Southern Provincial Ministry of Education N.K.R. Pathirana said that any decision regarding the reopening of the schools will be taken in accordance with the advice of health authorities.