Vietnam donates 100MT of fertiliser to Sri Lanka

Vietnam donates 100MT of fertiliser to Sri Lanka

May 8, 2026   12:29 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the Government of Vietnam has donated 100 metric tons of urea and superphosphate fertiliser to Sri Lanka.

The President made these remarks while addressing a joint press conference held following the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries.

He further noted that the Vietnamese Government had responded positively to Sri Lanka’s request to procure fertiliser from Vietnam.

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