Kurunegala Deputy Mayor remanded

The Deputy Mayor of the Kurunegala Municipal Council, Ashardeen Moinudeen, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 3 million from a businessman in return for awarding a tender, has been remanded until May 21.

The arrest was made yesterday (08) in the Battaramulla area, while he was travelling to accept the bribe.

It is reported that the Deputy Mayor had allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for awarding the tender for cleaning the Kurunegala Bus Stand and maintaining its public toilets.

The suspect had allegedly requested Rs. 3 million upfront along with a monthly payment of Rs. 500,000 in order to award the tender.

Moinudeen was elected to the Kurunegala Municipal Council representing the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and later extended his support to the National People’s Power (NPP) during the formation of the council administration, following which he was appointed as the Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, the party membership of the Deputy Mayor of the Kurunegala Municipal Council, Ashardeen Moinudeen, has been suspended with immediate effect today (09), following his arrest on bribery charges.