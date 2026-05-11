Yal Devi train services resume from today

Yal Devi train services resume from today

May 11, 2026   09:11 am

The Department of Railways says the “Yal Devi” train will resume operations between Colombo Fort and Kankesanthurai (KKS) railway stations from today (11).

Accordingly, the train is scheduled to operate from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The return service from Kankesanthurai to Colombo Fort will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The Department further stated that the “Yal Devi” train, comprising four air-conditioned first-class compartments, offers seat reservation facilities.

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