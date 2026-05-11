GMOA denies any link to Trincomalee newborn death

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has denied any connection between its trade union activities and the death of a newborn during a delivery at the Trincomalee District General Hospital.

Addressing a special media briefing held today (11), GMOA Vice President and specialist doctor Chandika Epitakaduwa stated that obstetric care falls under emergency medical services and that doctors do not withdraw from emergency duties during trade union action.

He added that there appears to be an attempt by certain parties to unfairly attribute blame to the association over the incident. Dr. Epitakaduwa also noted that although media reports indicate that two doctors have been suspended, no official written communication has been received by the association confirming the suspensions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has already launched a preliminary investigation into the death of the newborn, which occurred on April 9 during a delivery at the Trincomalee hospital. Following the inquiry, two doctors attached to the hospital—a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist and a senior resident doctor—have been temporarily suspended over multiple allegations, including negligence of duty and involvement in private medical practice during official hours.

According to allegations, during a critical situation in the maternity ward, hospital staff repeatedly contacted the doctors requesting their immediate presence, but they reportedly did not attend. It has further been alleged that the doctors were engaged in a cesarean operation at a private hospital at the time.

Investigators have also found that duty records at the hospital allegedly contained false entries indicating that the doctors were on duty during the incident period.

The Ministry of Health has therefore taken steps to suspend the two doctors pending further inquiry.

Notably, the incident occurred on April 9, a day when the GMOA was engaged in trade union action at the hospital.

A formal disciplinary investigation is expected to follow, health ministry sources said.