Police launch crackdown on illegal vehicle modifications and noisy exhaust systems

Sri Lanka Police have announced that strict legal action will be taken against vehicles fitted with unauthorized modifications and excessively noisy exhaust systems, as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enforce traffic regulations across the country.

Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division stated that ensuring traffic discipline and protecting the lives of all road users remain among their primary responsibilities. Authorities have observed a growing number of vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates while carrying illegal and potentially hazardous modifications.

According to police, some vehicles have been altered with unauthorized components and structural changes that may increase the risk of accidents and create inconvenience or danger to passengers and other road users.

Recent analyses of road traffic accidents have revealed that a considerable number of buses involved in serious incidents had undergone unauthorized modifications and lacked valid roadworthiness certificates, police noted.

Police also highlighted concerns regarding vehicle owners who modify manufacturer-installed exhaust systems by replacing silencers, altering designs or adding extra components that generate excessively loud and unpleasant noise. Officials noted that such modifications contribute significantly to public disturbance and noise pollution.

Under the Motor Traffic Act and related regulations, several modifications are considered illegal, including:

Installing dangerous or unauthorized vehicle components

Fitting flashing or coloured lights without approval

Using non-standard horns

Altering the original colour or design of a vehicle

Displaying unauthorized stickers, advertisements, or images on vehicle bodies

Modifying the manufacturer’s original vehicle structure or appearance without legal approval

Police emphasized that vehicles must not be operated on public roads unless they are maintained in a condition that does not pose danger, inconvenience, annoyance, or injury to passengers, other motorists, pedestrians, or surrounding property.

The general public has also been encouraged to report vehicles emitting excessive black smoke. Complaints can be submitted via WhatsApp to 070 3500525 by providing the vehicle registration number along with the date, time, and location of the incident.

Sri Lanka Police further urged all vehicle owners and drivers to ensure their vehicles comply with legal standards before being used on public roads.

Authorities stated that island-wide traffic enforcement operations are being carried out continuously to strictly implement these laws, with the aim of reducing public nuisance, preventing accidents and ensuring safer and more orderly road usage.