33 reservoirs at spill level, says Irrigation Dept.

A total of 16 major reservoirs and 17 medium-scale reservoirs under the management of the Department of Irrigation are currently spilling following heavy rains recorded across several parts of the country.

The Director of Irrigation (Water Management) Engineer H.M.P.S.D. Herath said the situation was reported as of 6.00 a.m. today (13).

According to the department, reservoirs currently spilling include Rajanganaya Reservoir in the Anuradhapura District, Ambewela Reservoir in the Badulla District, and the Mau Ara, Lunugamvehera, Thissa Wewa, Weerawila. Yoda Wewa Wewa and Weheragala reservoirs in the Hambantota District.

In the Kurunegala District, the Abakola Wewa, Usgala Siyambalagamuwa, Magalla and Deduru Oya reservoirs are also spilling, while the Nalanda and Wemedilla reservoirs in the Kandy District, Alikota Ara Reservoir in the Monaragala District and Yoda Wewa in the Mannar District have similarly exceeded spill levels.

Meanwhile, the Department noted that 12 spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened, releasing more than 14,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Kala Oya.

At the same time, six spill gates of the Lunugamwehera Reservoir have been opened to release more than 4,100 cubic feet of water per second into the Kirindi Oya, while six spill gates of the Weheragala Reservoir are releasing over 2,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Menik Ganga.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas and communities living near rivers and waterways to remain alert due to the increased risk of rising water levels and possible flooding.