Holiday declared for selected grades of Telijjawila Royal College due to heavy rainfall

A holiday has been declared today (13) for selected grades of the Telijjawila Royal College, due to the risk of landslides and slope failures caused by heavy rainfall in the Matara District.

The Principal of the school stated that, in consideration of the safety of the students, classes have been suspended for Grades 6, 7, 8, 9, and Advanced Level students for the day.

However, it was further confirmed that academic activities for Grades 10 and 11, as well as the primary section, will continue as usual.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been reported in Akuressa and surrounding areas of the Matara District, as well as in the catchment areas of the Nilwala River, including Deniyaya and the Sinharaja Forest Reserve.

A rise in the water level of the Nilwala River has been observed in the Pitabeddara and Akuressa areas, following the continuous rainfall, said Ada Derana reporter.