Schools in Hatton Education Zone closed today due to bad weather

Schools in Hatton Education Zone closed today due to bad weather

May 15, 2026   08:46 am

Due to the prevailing heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka, a special holiday has been declared today (15) for all schools within the Hatton Education Zone.

The decision was made by the Hatton Zonal Education Office in accordance with instructions issued by the Provincial Director of Education of the Central Province.

Accordingly, all principals within the Hatton Education Zone have been notified to declare today a holiday for their respective schools.

Furthermore, schools have been advised not to summon teachers or students for any other activities today.

In addition, principals of schools in the Nuwara Eliya Education Zone have been granted the authority to take appropriate action based on necessity, in accordance with the instructions of the respective Zonal Directors of Education.

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