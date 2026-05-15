Trump leaves China after talks dominated by trade, oil and Taiwan

Trump leaves China after talks dominated by trade, oil and Taiwan

May 15, 2026   12:30 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump departed Beijing Friday after two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that ran the gamut from Iran and Taiwan to trade, oil and Boeing.

The summit, marked by pomp, flag-waving youths and a state dinner, also included statements from either side. Xi said the U.S. and China agreed to “strategic stability” as a framework for the next three years, according to state media. Trump said China has agreed to buy U.S. oil, and will purchase 200 airplanes from Boeing, in an interview with Fox News.

The main question for the outcome of the summit will be “which of the deals the president would like to strike are ripe enough” to see through, said Ryan Fedasiuk, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “Frankly, a lot will be left on the tree to ripen further.”

Trump invited Xi to visit the White House on September 24, indicating that trade talks will extend beyond this week. Trump announced the invitation Thursday evening at the state dinner, according to a video shared by the White House.

China has yet to confirm that Xi will accept the invitation to visit, although state media on Friday noted Trump’s invitation to continue to conversation with Trump in Washington, D.C.

The two leaders could also meet around the APEC meeting in Shenzhen in November, and the G20 meeting in Florida in December.

“Looking forward, now our attention turns towards the September 24 President Xi ‘s visit to the U.S.,” said Hai Zhao, a director of international political studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a state-affiliated think tank.

“This will definitely be a state visit because that’s only fair. This is a return visit for President Trump’s official state visit to China,” Zhao said, noting it’s possible Xi could travel to New York before Washington, D.C.

The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for earlier in September in New York.

Source: CNBC
-Agencies 

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