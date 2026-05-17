Over 5,200 affected by adverse weather conditions across Sri Lanka

More than 5,200 individuals have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions across Sri Lanka, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The agency stated that 5,242 individuals from 1,574 families in 65 Divisional Secretariat divisions across 14 districts have been impacted by the ongoing heavy rains.

The worst-affected district is Puttalam District, where 1,488 people from 543 families have been affected, while 162 individuals from 52 families are currently staying in five safe locations.

In Colombo District, 1,469 people from 438 families have been affected, while Kalutara District has reported 1,051 affected individuals from 259 families.

Authorities further noted that 192 houses have suffered partial damage due to the adverse weather, while one house has been completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) announced that landslide early warnings issued for 70 Divisional Secretariat divisions in 13 districts will remain in effect until 4.00 p.m. today (17).

Accordingly, Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued for 27 Divisional Secretariat divisions in five districts, including five divisions in Kalutara District, 10 in Kandy District, seven in Ratnapura District, two in Kurunegala District, and one in Colombo District.

In addition, the Department of Irrigation stated that 20 reservoirs under its management are currently spilling due to the continuing rainy weather conditions.