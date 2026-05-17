Farmers warn of large-scale protests to Colombo over fertilizer crisis and falling paddy prices

Farmers have warned the government that they will stage large-scale protest marches to Colombo if their legitimate demands are not addressed without delay.

The Galenbindunuwewa, Dutuwewa Paranagama Gamunu United Farmers’ Organization states that farmers are currently facing severe hardships due to fertilizer shortages, high prices, and the sharp decline in paddy prices.

The organization’s Presidnent, K. Hemarathne, noted that the unavailability of fertilizer in the market, along with the soaring prices of available stocks ranging from Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 18,500, has become unbearable for farmers engaged in cultivation.

In addition, farmers complain that paddy is currently being sold at very low prices of around Rs. 100–105 per kilogram in the market, making it impossible to even recover production costs.

Due to these high production costs and low returns, there is a growing risk that both paddy and vegetable farmers may completely withdraw from farming activities in the future.

Farmers are urging the government to urgently ensure the proper provision of fertilizer subsidies and take immediate steps to reduce fertilizer prices.

They further emphasized that if authorities fail to promptly intervene and resolve these issues, it could have a serious and direct impact on the country’s overall food security.