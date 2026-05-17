PM to hold talks on concerns of uni students occupying Malwana residence

PM to hold talks on concerns of uni students occupying Malwana residence

May 17, 2026   12:52 pm

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has turned her attention to a group of university students who have been forcibly occupying for several days a property located in Malwana and administered by the Dompe Divisional Secretariat.

A discussion regarding the students’ demands is scheduled to be held tomorrow (18) at the Prime Minister’s Office under the patronage of the Prime Minister, with the participation of the relevant parties.

It is further stated that decisions on future actions will be taken following the discussion.

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