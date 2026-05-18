Sri Lanka marks 17 years since the defeat of three-decade terrorism

Today (18) marks 17 years since the defeat of the brutal LTTE terrorism that plagued Sri Lanka for more than three decades.

The war officially came to an end on May 18, 2009, following the death of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran at the hands of Sri Lankan military forces in the Nandikadal lagoon area.

The roots of LTTE terrorism in Sri Lanka date back to July 27, 1975, with the assassination of then Jaffna Mayor Alfred Duraiappah, regarded as one of the first major acts in the group’s separatist campaign.

Over the years, the LTTE carried out numerous attacks across the island, claiming thousands of lives and causing widespread destruction. The group also targeted key economic installations, including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Katunayake International Airport, in attempts to destabilize the country.

Religious and cultural landmarks such as the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi and the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy were also attacked, highlighting the brutality of the conflict.

The closure of the Mavil Aru sluice gate, a critical water source for farmers in the Eastern Province, further intensified the humanitarian crisis and underscored the severity of the conflict.

In response, Sri Lankan armed forces launched a large-scale military operation, advancing through eight fronts with the objective of defeating LTTE terrorism. During the final stages of the war, the LTTE was accused of using civilians as human shields while security forces simultaneously carried out humanitarian rescue operations to free civilians trapped in conflict zones.

After overcoming numerous challenges, the conflict came to an end on May 18, 2009, with the death of Velupillai Prabhakaran in Nandikadal, bringing closure to a war that lasted for over 30 years.

Tributes continue to be paid to the political leadership, military administration, commanders, and members of the Sri Lankan armed forces for their role in ending terrorism in the country.

Meanwhile, the ‘‘National Victory Day Commemoration’’ to mark the 17th anniversary of the war victory is scheduled to be held tomorrow (19) in Battaramulla.

The Ranaviru Seva Authority stated that the event will take place near the War Heroes Memorial under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, Brigadier S.B. Kohona (Retd), speaking at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department, stated that for the first time, relatives of war heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Northern and Eastern provinces will also participate in this year’s commemoration ceremony.