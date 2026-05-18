National Victory Day Commemoration Ceremony to be held tomorrow under the patronage of President

The ‘‘National Victory Day Commemoration Ceremony,’’ marking 17 years since the defeat of terrorism, is scheduled to be held tomorrow (19) as in previous years.

The ceremony will take place at the National War Hero’s Monument in Battaramulla under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Ranaviruseva Authority stated.

The Authority further noted that, for the first time, relatives of fallen soldiers from the Northern and Eastern provinces will participate in this year’s commemoration.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Government Information Department, Chairman of the Ranaviruseva Authority, Brigadier S.B. Kohona, confirmed the details of the event.

‘‘As in previous years, this commemorative ceremony will be held on May 19 at the National War Hero’s Monument in Battaramulla. It will take place under the patronage of the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This year marks the 17th commemoration. We have introduced several special changes. Compared to previous years, we have significantly increased the participation of members of Ranaviru families.

There are groups of Tamil and Muslim war veterans from the Northern and Eastern provinces who joined the armed forces during the conflict and contributed to establishing peace in this country. In most cases, we have not adequately included their association. Therefore, this year we have created a special opportunity for the relatives of fallen soldiers from the Northern and Eastern provinces to attend this event.

We have invited around 30 such individuals, and they have confirmed their participation. Accordingly, this will be a special occasion where they will be able to join the President, pay tribute in honor of the nation, and express their respect in memory of their deceased loved ones.’’