PM Harini departs for UK on official visit

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya left for the United Kingdom this afternoon (18).

The Prime Minister departed the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to attend the high-level meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya was accompanied by a two-member delegation, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The Prime Minister left the BIA at around 1.20 p.m. onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL 403 bound for London.

The delegation is scheduled to return to the island on May 23 upon completion of the official visit.