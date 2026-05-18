Supreme Court to hear Sugar Tax loss petition on June 27

Supreme Court to hear Sugar Tax loss petition on June 27

May 18, 2026   02:17 pm

The Supreme Court has ordered that a fundamental rights petition seeking the recovery of Rs. 15.9 billion in losses allegedly incurred by the government due to the reduction of taxes on imported sugar during the administration of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa be taken up on June 27.

The petition was called before a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Shiran Gunaratne and Sampath Abeykoon today (18), Ada Derana reporter said.

After considering the submissions made before court, the judge bench directed that the petition be taken up for consideration on June 27.

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