Govt. to provide compensation for weather-damaged crops through Agrarian Insurance Board

Govt. to provide compensation for weather-damaged crops through Agrarian Insurance Board

May 18, 2026   02:34 pm

Compensation for crop damage caused by the recent adverse weather conditions will be provided through the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Namal Karunaratne has stated.

The Deputy Minister noted that information regarding the affected farmland is currently being collected and urged farmers to submit details of crop damage to the relevant officials.

He noted that reports had been received about cultivation lands damaged by the recent heavy rains and said instructions had already been issued through the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board and other departments to report all damaged crops within two weeks.

According to the Deputy Minister, officials are currently engaged in gathering information from affected farmers, and compensation payments will be processed within a short period through the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board once the necessary details are received.

He also appealed to farmers whose cultivation lands had been damaged to promptly provide their information through the relevant officials.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, Pemasiri Jasingarachchi informed Ada Derana that steps would be taken to provide compensation swiftly based on the information submitted.

He further stated that officials would inspect the damaged cultivation lands and compensation would be determined according to the extent of the losses suffered by farmers.

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